The White Sox selected Montgomery's contract from Triple-A Charlotte on Tuesday, James Fegan of SoxMachine.com reports.

Montgomery slashed only .214/.329/.381 with 18 home runs and a 28.6 percent strikeout rate this season at Charlotte, although he was quite young for the level at 22 (he'll turn 23 in February). He could use some more seasoning, but with a fast start next season Montgomery could push to see time at shortstop with the big club.