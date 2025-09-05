White Sox's Colson Montgomery: Launches homer in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Montgomery went 1-for-2 with a two-run home run, an additional RBI, a walk and three total runs scored in Thursday's 11-8 win over the Twins.
Montgomery is on a power binge against with seven homers over his last 11 games, a span in which he's added 14 RBI. His blast in the ninth inning Thursday gave the White Sox some extra breathing room to take the drama out of the end of the contest. The 23-year-old rookie is up to 17 long balls on the year, and he's added a .227/.288/.547 slash line, 42 RBI, 32 runs scored, five doubles, one triple and no stolen bases over his first 50 games in the majors.
