White Sox manager Will Venable said Monday that the time Montgomery missed with a back injury will not hurt his chances of making the Opening Day roster, Daryl Van Schuowen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Montgomery missed 10 days of action before returning to the lineup Sunday. The 23-year-old has accrued only nine plate appearances so far during Cactus League play, but Venable suggests Montgomery could still win the team's shortstop job, saying of the youngster that "there's been a lot of stuff here that we've evaluated," and the "most important thing is just that he's healthy." Brooks Baldwin, Chase Meidroth and Jacob Amaya are competing with Montgomery for the shortstop gig.