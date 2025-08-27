Montgomery is absent from the lineup for Wednesday's game versus the Royals.

Montgomery extended his streak of games with a home run to four Tuesday, but the left-handed hitter is out of the lineup a day later even with the Royals sending righty Ryan Bergert to the bump. The rookie infielder did miss a game last week with side soreness, so it's possible he could be less than 100 percent. Chase Meidroth will play shortstop and Lenyn Sosa will be at second base for the White Sox.