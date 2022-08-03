Montgomery is hitting .271/.403/.417 with four homers and more walks (19) than strikeouts (17) through 26 games since his promotion to High-A Winston-Salem.

After putting up a solid 26:42 BB:K in Single-A, Montgomery has improved his walk rate at the higher level while slashing his strikeout rate to an impressive 14.3 percent. That said, he hasn't produced a whole lot of pop, having hit just eight homers through 71 games, and there's no speed in the profile either (one steal). He'll have to do a better job tapping into his raw power to become a fantasy contributor in the long run, but having his level of pitch recognition at the tender age of 20 gives him a good foundation to build on.