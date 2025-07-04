Montgomery was recalled from Triple-A Charlotte on Friday.

A first-round pick in 2021, Montgomery has spent the past couple seasons at the Triple-A level, slashing .215/.319/.398 across 814 total plate appearances. He has put up 11 homers and a couple steals over 55 games this season and will now get his first look at the major-league level, presumably as the starting shortstop for Chicago. He replaces Vinny Capra on the active roster.