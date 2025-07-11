default-cbs-image
Montgomery isn't part of the starting nine for the first game of Friday's doubleheader against Cleveland.

With southpaw Logan Allen on the mound for the Guardians, the lefty-hitting Montgomery will take a seat in Friday's matinee. Chase Meidroth will fill in at shortstop while Lenyn Sosa plays the keystone.

