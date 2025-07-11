White Sox's Colson Montgomery: On bench to open twin bill
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Montgomery isn't part of the starting nine for the first game of Friday's doubleheader against Cleveland.
With southpaw Logan Allen on the mound for the Guardians, Montgomery will take a seat for Friday's matinee. Chase Meidroth will fill in at shortstop while Lenyn Sosa plays the keystone.
