Montgomery went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and an additional RBI in Monday's 6-2 win over the Phillies.

Although the rookie infielder's six-game hitting streak came to an end in Sunday's loss to the Cubs, Montgomery smashed his fourth homer in his past six outings Monday. Montgomery is off to quite an encouraging start to his major-league career, slashing .273/.333/.515 with the aforementioned four long balls, two doubles, one triple and 16 RBI through his first 73 plate appearances.