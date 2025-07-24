Montgomery went 2-for-5 with a home run, a double, two total runs and five total RBI in an 11-9 win against Tampa Bay on Wednesday.

It was a big day for Chicago's rookies, as Montgomery and catcher Kyle Teel combined for six hits (including two homers) and seven RBI. Montgomery's long ball was a big three-run shot in the second inning that tied the game 4-4. Montgomery has been hot to begin the second half of the campaign, going 7-for-23 with two home runs and 10 RBI through six contests.