The White Sox promoted Montgomery from High-A Winston-Salem to Double-A Birmingham on Monday, James Fox of SoxMachine.com reports.

The 21-year-old infielder spent the tail end of the 2022 campaign at Birmingham and slashed .146/.192/.292 over 52 plate appearances, prompting the organization to assign him to Winston-Salem to start the 2023 season. After straining his oblique in the spring and later suffering a back strain, Montgomery opened the campaign on the 7-day injured list before beginning a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona Complex League on June 19. He was then activated from Winston-Salem's IL on July 4 and posted a 1.089 OPS over 17 games with the affiliate to earn his way back to Birmingham. Now healthy and a year older, Montgomery should be better equipped to find more success in his second stint in the Southern League.