White Sox's Colson Montgomery: Scratched from lineup with illness
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Montgomery was scratched from the lineup for Monday's game versus the Rockies due to illness.
It's a precautionary move, as Montgomery should be fine to return to action in a day or two. The White Sox will replace Montgomery in Monday's lineup with William Bergolla, who will cover shortstop and bat ninth.
