White Sox general manager Chris Getz said Tuesday that Montgomery will go to the team's spring training complex in Arizona to work on his swing, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

Montgomery will do one-on-one work with director of hitting Ryan Fuller and is expected to remain in Arizona for 1-to-2 weeks. The young shortstop has slashed just .149/.223/.255 with a 41.7 percent strikeout rate this season at Triple-A Charlotte.