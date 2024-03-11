The White Sox reassigned Montgomery to minor-league camp Monday, LaMond Pope of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Montgomery is considered the club's top prospect and could be ready to take over at shortstop for the White Sox sooner rather than later, but for now, he'll receive a bit more development time. The 22-year-old went 2-for-17 with six strikeouts in 11 Cactus League contests.
