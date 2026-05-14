Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!

Montgomery is not in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Royals.

The lefty-swinging Montgomery was in the lineup the last five times the White Sox went up against a traditional lefty hurler, but he'll take a seat in Thursday's series finale as the Royals send southpaw Kris Bubic to the bump. Luisangel Acuna is grabbing a start at shortstop while Montgomery rests.

More News