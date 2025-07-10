White Sox's Colson Montgomery: Sitting versus southpaw
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Montgomery is absent from the lineup for Thursday's game versus the Guardians.
The left-handed-hitting Montgomery started Wednesday against Blue Jays lefty Eric Lauer, but he'll grab a seat as the Guardians send southpaw Logan Allen to the bump. Chase Meidroth will play shortstop and Lenyn Sosa will be at second base for the White Sox.
