Montgomery went 2-for-5 with a grand slam and an RBI single during the White Sox's 9-7 loss to the Brewers on Sunday.

Montgomery put the White Sox on the board in style with a 405-foot grand slam off Brandon Sproat in the first inning, and the former tacked on another run with an RBI single in the second. It was an encouraging way for Montgomery to finish the three-game road series after he went 1-for-7 with four strikeouts over the first two games. He had an elevated strikeout rate last season in both Triple-A and the majors, but Montgomery has shown to be incredibly effective when he makes contact. He's looking to build off a 2025 campaign in which he slashed .239/.311/.529 with 21 home runs and 55 RBI in 283 major-league plate appearances.