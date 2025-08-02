Montgomery went 1-for-4 with a solo homer during Friday's 6-3 win over the Angels.

Montgomery has discovered his power stroke lately and been one of Chicago's best run-producers. The 23-year-old hammered out his fourth home run in the last five games. In fact, all of his seven home runs this season have come within the young infielder's last 10 outings, a span of time in which he's 10-for-40 (.250 batting average) with a double, those seven homers and 14 RBI.