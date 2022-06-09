Montgomery has reached base safely in 20 consecutive games for Single-A Kannapolis, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Montgomery is putting together a very impressive season with Kannapolis as a 20-year-old. He's maintained a 14.1 percent walk rate while striking out at just a 20.5 percent clip, which has helped him maintain a .409 wOBA and 146 wRC+. Though the organization isn't likely to rush its 2021 first-round pick, it wouldn't be a surprise to see Montgomery pushed up to High-A Winston-Salem at some point in the coming weeks.