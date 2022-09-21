Montgomery finished out the 2022 campaign at Double-A Birmingham, where he struggled to a .146/.192/.484 line over 14 games. However, his season line across three levels was .74/.381/.429 with 11 home runs in 96 games.

Montgomery's most evident skill this season was his plate discipline, but that totally fell apart in Double-A, where he struck out 15 times and walked just twice in 52 plate appearances. Nonetheless, there's no reason to judge him too harshly for falling flat as a 20-year-old in Double-A. The White Sox may have been a bit overly aggressive in moving him up, but they'll surely give him plenty of time to acclimate in Double-A next season with an eye on a 2024 debut. With Tim Anderson holding down the fort at shortstop (when healthy), there's no need to rush Montgomery.