Montgomery is slashing .222/.335/.370 with seven home runs, four steals and a 28.2 percent strikeout rate in 57 games for Triple-A Charlotte.

At 22 years old, Montgomery is at an appropriate level of the minors, and his performance thus far is backed up by a mediocre 23.2 percent hard-hit rate and a poor 66.7 percent contact rate. The White Sox probably would have promoted Montgomery to the majors earlier this season if he looked ready, but at this point there's little incentive for them to bring him up until late-August so that he can preserve his rookie eligibility heading into 2025.