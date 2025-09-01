Montgomery went 1-for-4 with a solo home run Sunday against the Yankees.

Montgomery returned from a side injury to start all three games of the White Sox's weekend series against the Yankees. He continues to be productive at the plate despite a high strikeout rate, as he popped his 15th home run across only 46 games Sunday. However, Montgomery also struck out at a 31.6 percent clip while hitting just .198 across 91 at-bats in August.