White Sox's Colson Montgomery: Swats first major league homer
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Montgomery went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's loss to the Rays.
Montgomery's lone hit of the night was a solo home run in the seventh to bring the White Sox within one run of the Rays. It was the rookie's first-career long ball and he's now hit safely in four-of-five games coming out of the All-Star break while tallying an RBI in each of those contests. Tuesday was also the first time in seven games that Montgomery did not strike out. He had punched out 10 times over his past six games coming into Tuesday.
