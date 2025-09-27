Montgomery went 3-for-4 with a three-run homer and a double in Saturday's 6-5 loss to the Nationals.

Mongomery has been on a tear to close out the season -- he's hit safely in nine straight games, going 13-for-35 (.371) in that span, while homering in back-to-back contests. Overall, the 23-year-old Montgomery is batting .239 with an .843 OPS, 21 homers, 55 RBI and 41 runs scored across 279 plate appearances in his rookie campaign.