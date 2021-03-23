Sadzeck was reassigned to minor-league camp Monday, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.
Sadzeck was vying for a bullpen role in spring training, though he wasn't expected to open the season in the big leagues. He last pitched in the majors in 2019 as a member of the Mariners, logging a 2.66 ERA and 1.39 WHIP with a 27:15 K:BB across 23.2 innings.
More News
-
White Sox's Connor Sadzeck: Joining White Sox for camp•
-
Mariners' Connor Sadzeck: Sent to Triple-A•
-
Mariners' Connor Sadzeck: Gets procedure for elbow•
-
Mariners' Connor Sadzeck: Suffers setback•
-
Mariners' Connor Sadzeck: Transferred to 60-day IL•
-
Mariners' Connor Sadzeck: Not yet throwing off mound•