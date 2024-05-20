Julks went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk Sunday against the Yankees.

Making his second start since being acquired from the Astros on May 15, Julks' solo homer in the second put the White Sox on the board and provided what turned out to be a short-lived lead for the Pale Hose. Julks later added a single, giving him three hits through two games in Chicago. Julks batted .245 with six homers and 15 steals over 323 plate appearances last season with the Astros and figures to see some action against lefties on the short side of a platoon, at least until Luis Robert (hip) returns to the lineup.