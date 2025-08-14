Julks cleared waivers Thursday and was sent outright to Triple-A Charlotte, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

Julks went 3-for-8 in a White Sox uniform before being DFA'd by the club Tuesday. After clearing waivers, he'll officially remain in the organization and head back to Charlotte, where he's slashed .295/.373/.470 with 46 RBI, 58 runs scored and 13 steals over 87 games. He could find himself back in Chicago soon if he continues to hit well in the minors.