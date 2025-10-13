White Sox's Corey Julks: Outrighted to Triple-A
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The White Sox outrighted Julks to Triple-A Charlotte on Monday.
Having been outrighted previously, Julks has the ability to decline the assignment and become a free agent, but it's unclear what his intentions are. Julks is a career .234/.288/.337 hitter over parts of three big-league seasons.
