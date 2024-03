Knebel (shoulder) is unlikely to be ready to pitch to begin the season, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

Knebel entered spring training behind schedule as he recovers from shoulder surgery, and he has yet to throw live batting practice or appear in a game. He reports feeling good in his recovery but does not have a clear timeline to return. Knebel hasn't pitched at any level of pro ball since 2022, so his ability to contribute with the big-league club remains murky.