White Sox's Corey Zangari: Placed on DL with wrist injury

Zangari could miss the rest of the 2018 campaign after being placed on the 7-day DL on Monday due to a wrist injury, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.

Zangari suffered the injury in a game at the Low-A level against Hickory on Friday, during which he was struck by a pitch off his right wrist. The first baseman was seen wearing a cast on the wrist and may remain on the shelf for the remainder of the season with Kannapolis.