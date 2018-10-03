White Sox's Corey Zangari: Sheds cast
Zangari was able to return to hitting in the batting cages after shedding the cast on his wrist, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.
Zangari suffered a wrist injury in late July and wound up missing the remainder of the Low-A season while recovering. He will ramp up his activity in the instructional league over the next few weeks.
