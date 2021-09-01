Kimbrel tossed a clean eighth inning allowing no baserunners while striking out one in Tuesday's win over the Pirates.

The 33-year-old was able to pick up a hold and avoid giving up any runs in the contest, something he'd only done twice in his previous six outings . He has struggled since joining the White Sox at the trade deadline, surrendering nine earned runs in 11.1 innings pitched after he had only given up a total of two earned runs in 37.2 innings for the Cubs prior to getting dealt. Some of his struggles could be attributed to his new role as a setup man which he is unfamiliar with.