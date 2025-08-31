default-cbs-image
Mead will start at third base and bat sixth in Sunday's game against the Yankees.

Mead will be making his fourth consecutive start after going 2-for-11 with a double and two runs over the previous three contests. With Miguel Vargas (hand) on the injured list, Mead should have a clear path to an everyday role in the short term.

