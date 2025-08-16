Mead isn't starting against the Royals on Saturday.

Mead has been a regular at third base since getting called up from Triple-A on Aug. 3, and he's held his own with a .281/.361/.281 slash line -- albeit with no extra-base hits -- along with five RBI and a stolen base over 10 games as a member of the White Sox. He's getting a breather Saturday, though, as Miguel Vargas is starting at the hot corner and Lenyn Sosa is sliding over to first base.