The White Sox acquired Mead and right-handers Duncan Davitt and Ben Peoples from the Rays on Thursday in exchange for right-hander Adrian Houser, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports.

The Rays optioned Mead to Triple-A Durham shortly before the All-Star break, but he should quickly earn a look in the big leagues while he moves over to a last-place White Sox squad that's lacking in infielder talent. The 24-year-old is capable of playing first base, third base and second base and slashed .226/.318/.339 with three home runs and four steals over 132 plate appearances for Tampa Bay prior to his demotion.