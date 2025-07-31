The Rays traded Mead to the White Sox along with Ducnan Davitt and Benjamin Peoples for Adrian Houser, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports.

Mead was optioned by the Rays to Triple-A Durham on July 18. He can find playing time in the majors with the White Sox who sit in last place of the American League. The second-baseman has struggled in the majors during his first three seasons, but is yet to have some runway at the major league level.