Peterson was claimed off waivers by the White Sox on Sunday.

Much of the 25-year-old's sheen as a prospect has worn off since his 31-homer campaign across two levels in 2014, with his power production having stagnated in the upper minors the last three seasons. However, Peterson has at least been able to lower his strikeout rate to a career-best level (17.8 percent) at Triple-A Tacoma this season and does have a first-round pedigree, which may have influenced the White Sox's decision to buy low on him and add him to the 40-man roster. He'll likely report to Triple-A Charlotte with his new organization as the rebuilding White Sox look to see if there's more than meets the eye here.