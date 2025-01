The White Sox signed Snelten to a minor-league contract Wednesday, James Fegan of SoxMachine.com reports.

The agreement comes shortly after Snelten was seen touching 100 mph during a throwing session at B.S.F. Sports Performance. Snelten pitched briefly in the Mexican League in 2024, posting a 4.34 ERA and 27:15 K:BB over 18.2 innings. His only major-league experience came back in 2018 with the Giants.