White Sox's Dallas Keuchel: Ahead of schedule
Keuchel threw a simulated game Wednesday, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
The White Sox are sticking to their plan of not having their starters face AL Central foes, so rather than use Keuchel against the Royals, they had him throw a sim game in the backfields. The left-hander got up and down three times and was upbeat about being able to throw his curveball consistently. That's how he knows he's ahead of schedule relative to previous seasons.
More News
-
White Sox's Dallas Keuchel: Inks deal with White Sox•
-
Braves' Dallas Keuchel: Named Game 4 starter•
-
Braves' Dallas Keuchel: Takes no-decision in Game 1•
-
Braves' Dallas Keuchel: Named NLDS Game 1 starter•
-
Braves' Dallas Keuchel: Hit with another loss•
-
Braves' Dallas Keuchel: Loses second straight•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Stanton injury: How low does he go?
Giancarlo Stanton's latest injury could send his ADP tumbling, but it could also make him an...
-
Fantasy Baseball busts, picks, top sims
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-avoid Fantasy baseball...
-
Ranking bounce-back candidates
Looking deeper at track records can reveal big potential Fantasy value for players like these...
-
ADP Review: 12 underrated players
Who are the most underdrafted players in Fantasy Baseball, according to ADP? Scott White's...
-
Fantasy baseball busts, breakouts, picks
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Baseball sleepers,...
-
Severino replacement options
Luis Severino's diagnosis is a major blow to the Yankees and a Fantasy landscape already short...