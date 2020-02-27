Play

Keuchel threw a simulated game Wednesday, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

The White Sox are sticking to their plan of not having their starters face AL Central foes, so rather than use Keuchel against the Royals, they had him throw a sim game in the backfields. The left-hander got up and down three times and was upbeat about being able to throw his curveball consistently. That's how he knows he's ahead of schedule relative to previous seasons.

More News
Our Latest Stories