Keuchel pitched five innings against Seattle on Wednesday, allowing three runs on four hits and three walks while striking out three. He did not factor in the decision.

Keuchel was a little better than in his first start of the campaign, when he allowed six runs (three earned) over four-plus frames, but he still didn't broach the craftiness of last season that led him to post a career-best 1.99 ERA. The southpaw exited with a chance for a win, however, before reliever Matt Foster let things get away by allowing six baserunners while recording only two outs. Keuchel next's opportunity to nab his first win of the campaign will come Tuesday at home versus Cleveland.