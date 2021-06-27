Keuchel allowed two runs on six hits and one walk while pitching in relief of Lance Lynn during Game 1 of Sunday's doubleheader against the Mariners. He fanned four and did not factor into the decision.

Keuchel was initially slated to start Sunday, but with Saturday's game being suspended in the bottom of the third inning, the lefty instead relieved Lance Lynn in a scoreless tie. He was bit by the long ball, as the two runs charged to him came on solo homers by Taylor Trammell and Ty France. The White Sox were able to put two runs on the board to take Keuchel off the hook for the loss, before ultimately falling 3-2. Keuchel will try again for his seventh win when he takes the ball next weekend in Detroit.