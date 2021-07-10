Keuchel (7-3) allowed one run on seven hits and one walk while striking out three in seven innings, earning the win in Friday's 12-1 win over the Orioles.

A Ramon Urias home run in the second inning proved to be the only blemish in a fine performance from the veteran lefty. Keuchel needed a strong outing after yielding seven runs to Detroit in four innings his last time out. Inconsistency has plagued his season and led to a 4.25 ERA through 18 games, although impressive run support like he received Friday has fueled a sizable win total. Keuchel will make his next start after the All-Star break.