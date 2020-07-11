Keuchel threw 2.1 scoreless innings in Friday's intrasquad game, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

This was Keuchel's first start of summer camp. The left-hander said he's taking a precautionary route while preparing for the regular season with a goal of reaching five innings in his final outing of camp. Keuchel will have two more camp outings to build up his pitch count.

More News