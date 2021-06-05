Keuchel allowed two runs (one earned) on five hits and one walk while striking out three over six innings, picking up a no-decision in Friday's 9-8 win over Detroit.

Keuchel cruised through his six innings and left the game with a 7-2 lead after just 80 pitches. Chicago's bullpen of 2020 could have held that lead, but the 'pen has not been the same in 2021. Codi Heuer and Evan Marshall conspired to give up six runs in the top of the seventh inning, negating what would have been Keuchel's fifth win. The left-hander is on schedule for his next start Thursday at home against the Blue Jays.