Keuchel will start Monday against Cleveland after Carlos Rodon was scratched due to an upset stomach, LaMond Pope of the Chicago Tribune reports.

It's unclear how deep Keuchel will be able to pitch in Monday's contest, as he wasn't scheduled to pitch for a couple more days and may have had his rhythm thrown off by the late switch. He won't be pitching on short rest, however, as his previous outing came Wednesday against the Mariners.