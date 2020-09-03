Keuchel (illness) will make his next start Sunday against the Royals, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

During his last start Tuesday against the Twins, Keuchel pitched effectively over five innings, but manager Rick Renteria elected to pull the southpaw early while he dealt with a stomach ailment. The fact that White Sox are already listing Keuchel as a probable starter for the series finale in Kansas City suggests the team doesn't believe the illness will affect his availability heading into the weekend.