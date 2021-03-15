Keuchel will start Chicago's second game of the season against the Angels, LaMond Pope of the Chicago Tribune reports.

He has a 3.55 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and six strikeouts in 12.2 innings this spring. Lucas Giolito will get the ball on Opening Day and Lance Lynn will slot into the third spot in the rotation. Keuchel will likely be facing Shohei Ohtani or Andrew Heaney in this start, as Dylan Bundy has already been named the Angels' Opening Day starter.