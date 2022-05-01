Keuchel (1-3) allowed four runs on six hits and five walks over five innings Sunday, striking out one and taking a loss against the Angels.

Keuchel's poor afternoon started early when Mike Trout took him deep for a solo shot in the first inning. He then gave up a pair of runs in the third followed by one more in the fourth. He's walked 10 batters over his last two outings, giving him an unsightly 8:11 K:BB through 15 frames. Keuchel will carry an 8.40 ERA into his projected start in Boston next weekend.