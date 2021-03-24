Keuchel allowed one hit and struck out three over four scoreless innings in Tuesday's spring game against the Cubs.

Keuchel made quick work of the crosstown rivals, dispatching the Cubs in just 41 pitches. He had been scheduled to throw 65, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports. This was his second outing and much different from his Cactus League debut when he had an inning rolled and allowed five runs in 2.1 innings against Kansas City. "Endurance-wise I felt a lot better today. I didn't really taper off like I did five days ago, so that's a check off at the bottom," Keuchel said. The left-hander is scheduled for one more spring start before pitching the second game of the regular season.