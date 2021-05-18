Keuchel (3-1) picked up the win Monday, allowing three runs on seven hits over seven innings in a 16-4 rout of the Twins. He struck out six without walking a batter.

The White Sox staked the southpaw to a 3-0 lead before he even stepped on the mound for the bottom of the first inning and they never stopped mashing, leading to a very low-pressure night for Keuchel. The quality start was his third of the year while the six K's were a season high, and he'll take a 4.44 ERA and 24:15 K:BB through 50.2 innings into his next outing.